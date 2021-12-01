Providence Bruins’ weekend games postponed due to team COVID-19 outbreak

PROVIDENCE – A COVID-19 outbreak among multiple Providence Bruins players has forced the team to postpone their upcoming weekend games, including two slated to be held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Providence Sports and Entertainment Agency spokesperson Chris Krenn confirmed Wednesday to Providence Business News that there have been “a few positive cases” among players, but declined to say how many players have tested positive for COVID-19. Krenn said all players and staff are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The P-Bruins were scheduled to play at home on Dec. 3 against Hartford and on Dec. 5 against Utica, both of which have been rescheduled later in the season. The P-Bruins-Utica game will now be held on Jan. 10 at 7:05 p.m. and the contest against Hartford will be held on April 4 at 7:05 p.m., both Monday night contests.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center and the R.I. Convention Center, both operated by the R.I. Convention Center Authority, do not require proof of vaccination unless asked by an event operator, and also will not require fully vaccinated people to wear masks while attending events. Krenn said the P-Bruins are following the authority’s health protocols and, as of now, that will remain the same.

Tickets for the originally scheduled games for this weekend will be honored on Jan. 10 and April 4, Krenn said. Season-ticket holders who have tickets for those games have the opportunity to exchange those tickets online through a ticket exchange form if they are unable to attend either of those games.

The team is now slated to return to the ice on Dec. 10, 11 and 12 – with the Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 games being played in Providence. Krenn said those games are set to go on as scheduled “as of now.”

“We’ve been testing every day and we haven’t had any new [cases] pop up today,” Krenn said Wednesday. “We’re hoping that stays the same. With that timeline, we should be good to play those games.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.