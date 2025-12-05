PROVIDENCE – The City Council granted first passage Thursday to an ordinance that would fund major upgrades along Benefit Street as part of the Mile of History project despite facing fierce opposition among members of the panel.
City Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, who backs the measure, said the upgrades along Benefit Street – where nearly 40% of sidewalks are difficult to navigate and more than 300 feet are impassable – would preserve one of Providence’s signature historic districts draws roughly 300,000 tourists annually and boost heritage tourism.
The Mile of History project, which still requires a second vote, proposes to replace broken bricks, repair sidewalks, restore tree wells and bring the stretch into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
However, the project has its critics. Councilwoman Althea Graves warned the plan prioritizes a wealthy swath of the city while sidestepping neighborhoods long starved for infrastructure.
“If we’re going to talk history,” she said at Thursday's meeting, “we need to know what that history is … massacres where they were killing people of color and taking their land … They forced them out. You want us to fix a sidewalk in an area where three council people have it? Three of the wealthiest areas.”
Councilman Miguel Sanchez also criticized the funding approach, arguing the project “benefits a specific neighborhood that may already have more access to resources.”
He added he would oppose the bond until “every single part of our city has access to this pool of funding.”
Even Councilman Oscar Vargas – while acknowledging the need for sidewalks in his own ward – questioned the fairness of funneling a citywide bond into one corridor.
“My grandkids will pay for this,” he said, cautioning that benefits should be spread more broadly across all wards.
Also on Thursday, the City Council approved a new lease for WaterFire Providence’s 37,000-square-foot headquarters at 475 Valley St.
Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, a supporter, said WaterFire contributes about $162 million in annual economic stimulus to Rhode Island.
The lease follows the city’s October approval
to buy the building under a $25 million bond, with WaterFire operating it long-term, securing its headquarters for at least the next 20 years.
The panel also tentatively set a swearing-in for Ward 2 Councilwoman Jill Davidson on Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
Because of the New Year’s holiday, the City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 8.
