Providence City Council approves $25M bond to purchase 444 Westminster St., WaterFire property

By
-
THE PROVIDENCE CITY COUNCIL has approved a resolution allowing the city to issue a $25 million bond to purchase 444 Westminster St. and the WaterFire Arts Center, located at 475 Valley St../PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE –  On Thursday, the City Council voted 9-3 to approve a measure requested by Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s administration authorizing the Providence Public Building Authority to issue $25 million in bonds for the acquisition of the Doorley Municipal Building located at 444 Westminster St. and the WaterFire Arts Center at 475 Valley St. The

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Move Freely, Live Fully: Experts Share Insights on Spine & Joint Health

Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display