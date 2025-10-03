Providence City Council approves $25M bond to purchase 444 Westminster St., WaterFire property

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – On Thursday, the City Council voted 9-3 to approve a measure requested by Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s administration authorizing the Providence Public Building Authority to issue $25 million in bonds for the acquisition of the Doorley Municipal Building located at 444 Westminster St. and the WaterFire Arts Center at 475 Valley St. The

PROVIDENCE – On Thursday, the City Council voted 9-3 to approve a measure requested by Mayor Brett P. Smiley's administration authorizing the Providence Public Building Authority to issue $25 million in bonds for the acquisition of the Doorley Municipal Building located at 444 Westminster St. and the WaterFire Arts Center at 475 Valley St.

The WaterFire Arts Center would be be acquired for $3.75 million and leased back to the organization for 20 years. The Westminster property, which the city would purchase for $18.5 million, is owned by former Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr. through his corporation, 444 Westminster Partners LLC, and is managed by Paolino Properties LP.

The bond still requires a board vote from the Providence Public Buildings Authority.

According to a presentation by the Finance Committee, the city has paid $14.7 million in base rent for the Doorley building since 2011. The total cost of purchasing the property would be $7.4 million less than continuing to the end of the lease, which was signed under the administration of former Mayor Angel Tavares and is scheduled to expire in 2036.

The building currently houses 10 city departments.

Supporters said the acquisition of the WaterFire center will help stabilize the nonprofit's financial standing and buoy the city's overall arts economy. The organization reported a loss of $891,018 in 2023, based on its most recent tax filings.

Finance Committee Chairwoman Jo-Ann Ryan called the proposals “financially sound," noting the the city leases the Westminster property for $1.4 million annually, with automatic rent increases each year, in addition to approximately $250,000 annually for management, maintenance and utility costs.

Council member Miguel Sanchez said he initially had concerns over the Doorley proposal, put forth in a year when the city imposed property tax hikes on many residents, but was convinced it was the best move after vetting the financial details.

"And we have full control of the building," he said. "Which is a great plus."

City tax assessor records value the Westminster property at $7 million, however the administration says the building is worth $22.4 million. Paolino's own appraisal values it at $22.9 million.

Council member Althea Graves, one of the three councilors to vote against the resolution along with Shelley Peterson and Justin Rois, saw the resolution as an example of elected officials being pushed to clean up mistakes from prior administrations.

The lease agreement included baked in increases of up to 3% annually and a total cost of $34.5 million over the term.

“Such a purchase should never have happened,” she said. "And shame on those who signed that lease."