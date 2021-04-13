Providence City Council elects Igliozzi as new president

PROVIDENCE – The longest-serving member of the Providence City Council will take the reins as its leader after a special election Tuesday night.

Councilman John J. Igliozzi Jr., who represents Ward 7, was elected by his fellow council members after being named the sole nominee to fill the position left vacant by Sabina A. Matos. The changing of the guard at City Hall comes after Matos was officially confirmed by the R.I. Senate earlier Tuesday to serve as the state’s lieutenant governor.

The council typically chooses a president pro-tempore specifically to step in as president if needed, but that position has been vacant since Councilman Michael Correia stepped down in December after being recorded making controversial comments about a local transgender woman and activist, WPRI-TV CBS 12 first reported.

Igliozzi, who was the majority whip and also chairs the finance committee, was first elected to the council in 1997. Fiscal responsibility, along with tax and budget reform, have been among his focuses during his more than two decades on the council, a point he highlighted in comments Tuesday mentioning the city’s pension fund.

Igliozzi also acknowledged the divide between older, more conservative members of the council and younger more progressive officials.

“I know we don’t always get along, but we can always …help the city of Providence move forward,” he said.

The council also elected Councilman Pedro Espinal as its new president pro-tempore. Both Espinal and Igliozzi were the sole nominees for their respective positions, chosen by a single ballot cast by the council members.

Matos, who submitted her resignation to the council Tuesday, bestowed a parting gift on each council member – the book “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” – and urged them to take heed of the author’s advice and work together.

Council members Nicholas Narducci and Helen Anthony did not attend the meeting.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.