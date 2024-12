The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Thursday approved three amendments reallocating $4.4 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to meet the city’s school funding obligations, including the roughly $3 million unspent in the $10 million COVID-19 Equities Program budget approved in 2022, commonly referred to as “reparations.” The move was in response to

The move was in response to the settlement reached with R.I. Department of Education in R.I. Superior Court last month which requires the city to fund an a dditional $26.5 million to the Providence Public School District over the next three fiscal years, including $4 million this current year

In October the administration had proposed shifting the remaining COVID-19 Equities Program budget toward housing programs.

The meeting was the last for the City Council this calendar year, ensuring the city will meet the Dec. 31 deadline imposed by the U.S. Treasury for municipalities to obligate all ARPA funds.

The ordinances passed on a voice vote with no discussion.

n a statement after the meeting, council member and Committee on Finance Chairwoman Helen Anthony said that in addition to meeting the federal deadline the approvals will move much needed money to “support our schools,” which she said was “a top priory."

“Tonight's vote is one more step toward the schools our students, teachers, and families deserve,” she said.

The administration has already committed $7 million of the COVID-19 Equities Program with more than $6.1 million under contract and another $930,000 set to be awarded.

Among the initiatives included in the original reparations budget that will not ultimately be funded is $1 million for a homeownership and financial literacy program; $50,000 to establish a history school; and $250,000 to invest in minority-controlled media firms. Other programs came in under budget or were partially spent.

Providence received $166 million in ARPA funds, which must be allocated by by Dec. 31 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

