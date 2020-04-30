Providence city streets, some parks to open for recreational use Saturday

PROVIDENCE – Providence will join a number of cities across the country in opening up select city streets for recreational use, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Thursday.

The Providence Slow Streets pilot initiative, which begins Saturday, will limit car traffic on 13 miles of city streets in the most densely populated areas as well as in neighborhoods without backyard space. The measure is intended to give residents an alternative space for recreation after Elorza shut down parks, playgrounds and green spaces earlier this month – a more stringent restriction than what Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has adopted for state parks and public spaces.

Starting Saturday, the city will also be reopening a limited number of parks, albeit with local access, to walkers, runners and cyclists – meaning parking lots will remain closed.

The streets designated for pedestrian use will still be open for local vehicle traffic at reduced speeds, including emergency vehicles and trash pick-up Elorza said.

The city will spend $15,000 recently approved by the Providence Board and Contract Supply on traffic signs and barricades to enforce the slow streets plan, Elorza said.

Streets included are as follows:

Oxford and Ontario streets (between Elmwood Avenue and Eddy Street)

Vermont and Farragut avenues (between FC Greene Memorial Boulevard and Michigan Avenue)

Waverly and Peace streets (between Union and Elmwood avenues)

Elmdale Avenue, What Cheer Avenue, and Moorefield Street (between Plainfield and Whitehall streets)

Leah and Roanoke streets (between Atwells and Academy avenues)

Brown and Camp streets (between Meeting Street and Stenton Avenue)

Federal and Ring streets (between Tobey and Dean streets)

Governor Street (between Wickenden and Angell streets)

Amherst Street (between Erastus and Bowdoin streets)

Pleasant Valley Parkway and Nelson Street (between Rosebank Avenue and Walton Street)

Parade Street (between Chapin Avenue and Westminster Street)

Eastwood Street (between Merino and Heath streets)

Camden Street (between Douglas and Chalkstone avenues)

Roger Williams Park Loop Road (FC Greene Memorial Boulevard, Maple Avenue, and Cladrash’s Avenue)

Parks reopening for local use Saturday include:

Roger Williams Park

India Point Park

Dexter Park

Gano Park

Blackstone Park

Neutaconkanut Park

Wanskuck Park

Riverside Park

Donigian Park

More information is available at https://www.providenceri.gov/pema/providence-slow-streets/.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.