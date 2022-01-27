Providence College taps Napolillo as next athletic director

PROVIDENCE – Providence College did not take long to find a new athletic director, and didn’t have to look too far either.

The college announced late Wednesday that Steven Napolillo, who has been PC’s senior associate athletic director since 2014, has been named the college’s new vice president and director of athletics. Napolillo, a 1998 PC graduate, will succeed Robert G. Driscoll Jr. on July 1. Driscoll will call it a career in June after 21 years at PC.

The college said Napolillo started his career in the athletic department in 2004, holding various roles, including being senior associate athletic director. Along with having a significant role in coaching searches, Napolillo played a major part in raising funds for the college’s athletic program, PC said.

Napolillo helped the college secure more than $75 million in gifts while also supporting strategic decision-making for additional campus athletics capital projects, PC said. Among them were the renovations of both Schneider Arena and Alumni Hall, and other facilities. He also worked with major donors to secure a $10 million gift for the $30 million Ruane Friar Development Center renovation project, the college said.

PC also said Napolillo over the last decade oversaw the college’s athletic marketing, ticketing and development, in which ticket sales revenue doubled over time to $5.3 million.

In a statement, PC President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said he recognized the similarity that exists between Driscoll and Napolillo’s relationship. Such continuity of leadership, he said, allows for a “seamless transition that ensures ongoing success” that the college’s athletics enjoyed during Driscoll’s tenure.

“I am confident that Steve will oversee the PC athletic program with integrity, commitment and genuine passion for excellence,” Sicard said.

Napolillo said in a statement he is “grateful, humbled and excited” to be the college’s next athletic director and looks forward to build on what Driscoll created on campus for the last 21 years.

“Providence Athletics will always be a student-centric department that gives our student-athletes the best experience in the classroom and on the field of play,” Napolillo said. “Providence College student-athletes graduate with the opportunity to excel in their careers. Providence College is a special place and I look forward to working together with so many talented people to compete for championships and to reach new heights in Friartown.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.