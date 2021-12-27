Providence College to require COVID-19 booster for spring semester

PROVIDENCE – Providence College has joined the list of local colleges to mandate COVID-19 booster vaccinations for students and employees before the start of the spring semester.

PC announced Monday afternoon that it will require booster shots for non-exempt students, faculty members and staff members, and all students will be required to document a negative point-of-origin test within up to five days of returning to campus in January.

Classes for the spring semester begins on Jan. 18

The school said the booster shot requirement applies to those who are “eligible,” meaning anyone who received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccination six months ago or more. Those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine over two months ago are eligible, PC said.

The college said it implemented the mandate in consultation with the R.I. Department of Health. The measures will “help maintain the elements of an in-person academic and community student experience in the face of health and safety challenges related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, especially the Omicron variant,” PC said.

Eligible students, faculty members and staff members are being asked to get COVID-19 booster shots as soon as possible. The deadline to do so is Feb. 1. For those who are unable to get booster shots during the semester break, the college will host clinics on campus on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.

Those who have received a college-approved exemption from COVID-19 vaccination are exempt from this requirement.

Roger Williams University, Bryant University, Rhode Island School of Design, Brown University, Salve Regina University, the University of Rhode Island and Johnson & Wales University are requiring booster shots. Some other local colleges, including the Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and the New England Institute of Technology, are currently strongly recommending their respective campus communities get boosters.