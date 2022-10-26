Providence College welcomes 3 new board trustees

PROVIDENCE – Three individuals have been named to Providence College’s board of trustees.

Duane Bouligny, managing director in the leveraged finance group with Wells Fargo’s Corporate and Investment Banking services, returns to the board after previously serving on it from 2011 through 2020. Before working for Wells Fargo, Bouligny worked for Sumitomo Bank in San Francisco and NationsBank in Florida, the college said.

James Chirico Jr., currently residing in North Carolina, was CEO and president of multinational technology company Avaya Holdings Corp. PC said Chirico previously was Avaya’s chief operating officer and global sales leader, where he was responsible for sales operations, human resource management and global business processes.

Meghan Lyon, a volunteer philanthropic officer, had previously obtained a job as a major gift officer at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, moving on to become director of major gifts, PC said.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.