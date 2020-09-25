Providence College’s COVID-19 case count since Sept. 14 rises to 205

PROVIDENCE – Providence College’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 205 as of Thursday since the outbreak began at the private college began Sept. 14, the college announced late Thursday.

The count includes 36 cases in people who were tested off campus and were reported to the college by the R.I. Department of Health, PC said. This week, PC saw 36 total cases out of 1,598 combined tests conducted on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, a positive rate of 2.2%. Most of the cases identified at PC were from students who live off campus.

The outbreak prompted the college to first have only off-campus students take classes remotely on Sept. 16 until further notice and then moved to fully online learning two days later. PC is expected to announce Friday whether or not to extend its online learning protocol at the college, which expires Saturday.

Daily cases at PC have declined over the last week since the college identified 67 cases out of 1,101 tests on Sept. 16. According to PC’s COVID-19 data portal, daily cases ranged as low as three on Sept. 21 to as high 22 on Sept. 22 – there were no tests conducted on campus on Sept. 20.

