Providence colonial sells for $4.1M in 2nd-largest home sale in city history

PROVIDENCE – In the second-largest home sale in city history, a colonial on the East Side recently sold for more than $4 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides in the transaction.

The $4.1 million closing price for 280 Irving Ave. made it the biggest home sale in Providence since late 2019, said Residential Properties, citing data from the State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The 10,318-square-foot home, built in 1900, contains seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two fireplaces, according to city property records.

Located on a 0.5-acre lot, the brick home surrounded by an ivy-covered stone wall also features a 616-square-foot garage, a 312-square-foot wood deck and an 840-square-foot patio, according to city records.

The property is located steps up the hill from the Blackstone Park Conservation District area along the Seekonk River, near the Narragansett Boat Club.

The home was last assessed by city assessors in fiscal 2021 to be worth $2.6 million.

The home was sold by Barrett Bready and the Estate of Richard L. Bready to Megan Morris, according to a copy of the guardian’s deed, a public record that’s available online.

