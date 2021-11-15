Providence committee backs propane gas ban amid opposition to ProvPort company expansion plans

PROVIDENCE – A city committee is backing efforts to stop liquid propane gas storage across the city, which could potentially curtail a ProvPort company’s expansion plans.

The Providence City Ordinance Committee on Monday voted unanimously to ban bulk storage of liquid propane gas citywide and to urge state energy regulators against allowing Sea 3 Providence LLC to expand its operations, which includes storage of liquid propane gas, without a full review. The two separate votes came swiftly and with little discussion, and will be sent as recommendations to the full City Council for a final decision.

The proposals come amid increasing public opposition to Sea 3 Providence’s plans to expand its portside operations with up to 540,000 gallons worth of storage tanks. The company in March filed its petition for a declaratory order with the R.I. Energy Facility Siting Board, seeking to bypass the typical review and comment period before going ahead with the $20 million expansion.

The application and subsequent public hearing drew staunch opposition from a number of community members and environmental advocates who spoke about the health, safety and environmental consequences of the project. The city of Providence also contested the application, recognized as a formal “intervenor” by the energy board, along with the R.I. Office of the Attorney General and the Conservation Law Foundation.

- Advertisement -

A city ban on liquid propane gas seems unlikely to stop Sea 3 from its expansion since the application has already been filed with state energy regulators and with the city, which has authority over the design plans, said Robert Azar, the city’s deputy director of planning and development.

The city can still continue to put pressure on the energy board to deny the petition.

Hearings on the application are slated to resume on Dec. 2, according to board filings, with opportunities for the three recognized intervenors to provide additional comment. Even if the energy board denies the petition, Sea 3 can still submit a full application for further consideration, said Emma Rodvien, coordinator for the R.I. Energy Facility Siting Board.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.