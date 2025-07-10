Providence condo sells for $1.62M in highest loft sale ever recorded in city

PROVIDENCE – A 3,100-square-foot residential condominium in the downtown area recently sold for $1.62 million, making it the most expensive loft unit to ever be sold in the city, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Unit H at 116 Chestnut St. contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The five-story brick building the unit is in was constructed in 1887.

The sale also marks the third-highest condominium sale in Providence County so far in 2025, according to Residential Properties.

The home features 12-foot-high ceilings and oversized windows spanning three sides of the building, Residential Properties said. The home also contains custom cabinetry and cases, along with Lutron lighting, remote-controlled blinds and climate control technology.

The home’s primary suite comes with views of downtown and a bathroom with heated floors, the real estate firm said.

The entryway to the home’s guest room features a hand-crafted steel door that glides open, the firm said. An adjoining bathroom includes floor-to-ceiling slate tile, a wood vanity with a vessel sink, and a glass-enclosed shower.

The loft’s open floor plan extends the length of the unit, including the living room and dining room, flowing into a kitchen with stone counters, a center island and a pantry, along with custom cabinetry, according to Residential Properties.

Also, a sitting area in the home comes with an audiovisual entertainment center housed in custom cabinetry, the real estate firm said.

The condo loft was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $995,600, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller, while Residential Properties sales associate Derek Simpson represented the buyer in this transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Scott and Kathryn McDonald, of Providence, and it was purchased by John Ribbans, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.