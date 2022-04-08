Providence council moves to fill contested police community relations job

PROVIDENCE – More than eight months after Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced his controversial pick for a new Providence Police community relations post, city lawmakers are moving to formalize and fill the job.

The City Council Finance Committee on April 5 voted to send back to the full council a series of changes to its fiscal 2021 budget turning what was initially intended to be a sworn law enforcement officer position into a civilian “administrator of community relations and diversion services,” with a pay cut. The council must approve those changes before the job can be filled.

Whether Michael Stephens, the city recreation director originally chosen by Elorza for the job, will still take on that role is unclear. Stephens’ appointment initially drew backlash from local and national police organizations, as well as council members, because of his lack of law enforcement experience.

The controversy took another turn after City Council President John J. Igliozzi alleged the hiring process was rigged.

Igliozzi maintained in an interview Friday that the way Stephens was chosen for the job was “inappropriate,” criticizing Police Commissioner Steven Paré for “trying to obfuscate” the fact that Stephens was part of the hiring committee before later becoming a candidate. There were also allegations that Stephens was not one of the three finalists the committee recommended to the mayor. Some raised questions over when the search was opened to non-law enforcement officers.

Paré did not immediately respond to inquiries seeking comment but disputed these allegations in a hearing before the Finance Committee in November.

Elorza also said previously that Igliozzi’s questions about the hiring process were politically motivated. The mayor defended the process and his decision to hire Stephens.

Conflicting narratives have still not been resolved.

But the City Council is moving ahead with budget changes needed to formalize and fill the position.

“We have to put politics and bad policy aside and put something forward that at least shows there’s a validity in addressing community needs,” Igliozzi said.

While Igliozzi previously called for the city to reopen the search process, he said Friday it was up to the city administration and police department to make that call.

“If they choose to appoint him, he’s going to have to go above and beyond to give credibility to himself and his position,” Igliozzi said.

Theresa Agonia, Elorza’s chief of external affairs, said in an emailed statement that the mayor is “eager to get this critical work off the ground.”

“The mayor and the City Council agree on the importance of this work and we are glad the council has moved this out of committee,” Agonia said.

Asked about whether Stephens would still be appointed to the job, or to comment on the lower salary range – downgraded from $116,000-$137,000 to $99,500-$126,000 – that accompanies the renaming and reclassifying of the position, Agonia said “At this point, everyone is in agreement that the most important thing is to get this work started.”

Stephens also did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.