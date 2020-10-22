Providence Council requests periodic workshops for public on zoning practices

PROVIDENCE – The City Council has approved a resolution that asks the city’s Department of Planning to hold periodic workshops that explain zoning practices and procedures.

The resolution was introduced by Councilman John Goncalves, who represents Fox Point and College Hill and other portions of the East Side.

The workshops requested by the council would explain the distinct roles of the City Plan Commission, the Historic District Commission, the Downtown Design Review Committee and the Capital Center Commission.

“As someone who supports robust development in our city that’s also aligned with the community, it is in the best interest of the city of Providence that there is an educated public that understands how to best engage in processes related to zoning matters,” Goncalves said.

