Providence declares winner in Crook Point Bridge redesign competition

PROVIDENCE – The engineering firm Horsley Witten Group & Jonathan Harris was named the winner of a design competition for plans for the Crook Point Bascule Bridge, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Wednesday.

The bridge is owned by the quasi-public Rhode Island Public Rail Corp. Neither it nor the R.I. Department of Transportation was involved in the design competition. The bridge remains slated for demolition under the state’s RhodeWorks infrastructure program.

Horsley Witten Group & Jonathan Harris will be awarded $10,000 from the city for winning the design competition. The city received 78 entries.

The winning proposal includes a boardwalk, a dock and a small event stage, and illuminated art on the raised bridge truss structure.

- Advertisement -

“As we continue to think about infrastructure in new and creative ways, the preservation and reimagining of the Crook Point Bridge unlocks novel ways to engage and connect with our existing environment,” Elorza said in a statement. “This remarkable vision combines our history with our future, repurposing the structure as an illuminated beacon for residents and visitors to enjoy for generations to come.”

While the bridge is slated for demolition RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin III said Wednesday, “We are aware of the interest from the city of Providence and others in preserving it, as well as the design competition, and we’re certainly open to discussions on the future of the bridge.”