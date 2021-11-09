Providence, DesignxRI open 6th annual design business grant program

PROVIDENCE – The city of Providence is once again teaming up with DesignxRI to offer grants and other resources to Providence design-focused small businesses.

Major Jorge O. Elorza and DesignxRI Executive Director Lisa Carnevale announced the opening of the 6th annual Providence Design Catalyst program in a press conference at the Cambridge Innovation Center Providence space on Tuesday. As in years past, the competitive grant program will offer $10,000-$15,000-apiece grants – with a total of $150,000 in funding- as well as mentorship and professional development training to eligible city design firms.

Elorza called the program a “simple but very brilliant way” to connect the city’s strong design community to the funding and resources to grow their ideas into successful businesses.

“Providence punches above its weight when it comes to the strength of its design community,” Elorza said.

It’s also set a track record of success, helping 60 design companies grow their products, production and staff through a cumulative $986,000 in funding over the prior five iterations of the program, according to Carnevale.

“The Design Catalyst program has proven to be an effective tool to growing creative businesses in Providence,” Carnevale said in a statement. “Catalyst is one of the only programs of its kind in our state that combines financial investment with dedicated business support and milestone accountability.”

Grant recipients receive their funding in three allocations for the course of the five-month program, based on completion of pre-set benchmarks.

For the third consecutive year, program is partnering with CIC Providence, allowing participants to use the co-working office space and memberships and to host program events and gatherings, according to a city statement.

The program is funded through a federal Community Development Block Grant. The Rhode Island School of Design is also a program partner, and serves on the steering committee that reviews applications and selects participants.

Businesses must be design-focused, for-profit entities based in Providence with five or fewer employees, among other criteria.

Applications can be submitted beginning Tuesday and are due no later than Jan. 3. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.designxri.com/learn/providence-design-catalyst/.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.