Providence East Side colonial sells for $1.12M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,000-square-foot center hall colonial on the East Side of Providence was recently sold for $1.3 million, according to Compass Providence, which listed and sold the single-family home.

The three-floor home at 150 Slater Ave. was constructed in 1900 and is perched on a 0.22-acre lot in the Blackstone Boulevard neighborhood, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home, which is located around the corner from Blackstone Boulevard Park and is close to Wayland Square, contains six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to the online database. The home also includes a screened porch, a patio and a fireplace in the first-floor living room.

The home also features hardwood floors and its original moldings, with an updated eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counters, according to Compass Providence.

- Advertisement -

The third floor of the home is a finished attic, which now features the home’s fourth bedroom and a full bathroom, Compass Providence said.

The property also includes a finished basement, with its own full bathroom. The heating system and other systems inside the home have been recently updated, the real estate firm said.

The home, with a tile roof, also comes with a two-car garage in the rear, with a backdoor entrance steps away across the brick paver driveway, the real estate firm said.

Compass Providence sales associate Kevin Fox listed the home on behalf of the seller, and sold the home to the buyer, according to the firm.

The Slater Avenue property was most recently valued by the city in fiscal year 2022 to be worth $1.12 million, according to the Providence online property assessor’s database.

According to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Yuchen Xu. The property was purchased by Charles Denby and Jacqueline Denby, of Cranston.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.