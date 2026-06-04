Providence East Side home sells for $3.23M, second-highest city sale of 2026

PROVIDENCE – A Spanish Revival home on Providence’s East Side recently sold for $3.23 million, making it the second-highest residential sale in the city so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

The four-bedroom home at 612 Elmgrove Ave. was originally built in 1930 and was extensively renovated by Providence-based design and development firm Hill & Harbor. The real estate firm said the renovation reimagined the home’s layout around a custom kitchen, featuring a 10-foot island wrapped on three sides with Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble, walnut cabinetry, steel windows and a built-in bench seating.

Residential Properties said the project also transformed the interior by combining previously separate spaces to create a large great room with 10-foot ceilings and expanded natural light.

The redesign also included the creation of a second primary suite on the second floor, while an addition made way for a new primary bedroom featuring two walk-in closets, beamed ceilings and a renovated bathroom.

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The basement level was rebuilt to provide additional living space and a second half-bathroom, the real estate firm said, adding that the property also features multiple courtyards, copper gutters and landscaped grounds centered around what the firm described as Providence’s oldest oak tree.

According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the home was assessed at $1.38 million for fiscal year 2025. City records describe the property as containing 3,024 square feet of above-grade living space on an 8,447-square-foot lot. The residence includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and two fireplaces.

Derek Simpson, of Residential Properties, represented himself as the seller in this off-market transaction, according to the brokerage and listing records. Kira Greene, of Compass Inc., represented the buyer, according to listing records.

According to a warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Derek Simpson, of Providence, and it was purchased by Nicole Kurland and David Kurland, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.