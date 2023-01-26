Providence East Side luxury condo sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A 2,400-square-foot condominium in the heart of Wayland Square recently sold for $1.7 million, according to Compass Inc., the real estate company that represented both sides of the transaction.

The sales price for 77 South Angell St., Unit 101, makes this the most expensive condominium sale ever recorded on the East Side of Providence, according to Compass, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Unit 101 was described by the real estate firm as a single-level apartment with direct elevator access, two bedrooms, two full bedrooms, a half-bathroom, and two parking spaces in the building’s heated garage. The unit features Brazilian cherry floors, 9-foot-high ceilings, oversized living room windows, window shutters, crown molding and wood-trim finishes throughout the interior. The condo also comes with access to a private 600-square-foot patio, according to Compass.

Compass sales associate Kevin Fox represented the seller in the deal, while the buyer was represented by fellow Compass sales associate Kira Greene, the firm said.

The condo was on the market for seven days before it was under contract for the sale, the real estate firm said.

“77 South Angell is a rarity in the Providence real estate market due to its convenient location and one-of-a-kind design,” said Fox, who has sold all 11 units in the four-story condo building since it was built in 2008. “It is clear to me that the investment value in boutique condominiums in centrally located urban areas is still strong going into 2023.”

Green said there’s a high demand for single-level condos in Providence right now, “particularly on the East Side,” as buyers who are downsizing seek “walkable neighborhoods” together with closeness to entertainment, dining, groceries and other amenities.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.4 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public record documenting the property sale, the South Angell Street condominium was sold by Roger Zehntner and Rosemary Zehntner, as trustees to the Zehntner Family Trust.

The property was bought by Alan Stewart and Susan Hooker, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.