Providence extends free parking; restaurant weeks begin next month

PROVIDENCE – The city is extending its free two-hour parking in select business corridors to help local businesses operating through COVID-19-related restrictions, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Thursday.

The free parking program, which runs from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m., has been extended to Sept. 12 in the following corridors:

Atwells Avenue – Bradford Street to Knight Street

Spruce Street – Dean Street to Acorn Street

Dean Street – Atwells Avenue to West Exchange Street

Acorn Street – Spruce Street to Atwells Avenue

Bradford Street – Atwells Avenue to Jones Street

Bond Street – Atwells Avenue to Spruce Street

Broad Street – Public Street to Montgomery Street

Downtown Providence – bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street and Friendship Street (from Dyer Street to Dorrance Street)

Hope Street – Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard

North Main Street – Thomas Street to Park Row

Olneyville Square – Route 10 to Sydney Street and Delaine Street to Atwood Street to Magnolia Street

South Main Street – James Street to Packet Street

Point Street – From Eddy Street to East Franklin Street

Thayer Street – Bowen Street to Waterman Street

Wayland Square – East Angell Street/Angell Street to Gano Street and Wayland Avenue from Angell Street to Pitman Street

Wickenden Street/Ives Street – Wickenden Street at Benefit Street to Ives Street at Preston Street

The mayor noted that while parking meters will not be enforced in these areas, parking time limits will be.

In his announcement, Elorza also noted that the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau will be hosting restaurant weeks from Aug. 16 through Sept. 12. Participation is free to restaurants, who may offer specials for breakfast lunch and dinner, as well as a chef’s choice selection, which was described as a potential “wild card” offering from a restaurant. Restaurants may register online for the program.

“The hospitality industry has suffered tremendous economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we begin to safely open back up, it is important to be innovative and collaborative,” said Kristen Adamo, PWCVB president and CEO. “We are working hand in hand with the mayor’s team to provide local businesses with as much support as we can.”

Restaurants and local businesses can also apply to use up to two legal parking spaces directly outside their establishment designated as dining or take-out spaces – allowing up to 15-minute parking for patrons. The application can be found online.

“The health and safety of our community members remains a top priority as we work to welcome our neighbors back to enjoy our unique cuisine and visit our small businesses,” said Elorza. “I hope that residents and visitors alike can find safe ways to enjoy their favorite locations and experience all that we, as a community, have to offer.”