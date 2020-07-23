Providence extends free parking; restaurant weeks begin next month

PROVIDENCE – The city is extending its free two-hour parking in select business corridors to help local businesses operating through COVID-19-related restrictions, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Thursday.
The free parking program, which runs from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m., has been extended to Sept. 12 in the following corridors:
- Atwells Avenue – Bradford Street to Knight Street
- Spruce Street – Dean Street to Acorn Street
- Dean Street – Atwells Avenue to West Exchange Street
- Acorn Street – Spruce Street to Atwells Avenue
- Bradford Street – Atwells Avenue to Jones Street
- Bond Street – Atwells Avenue to Spruce Street
- Broad Street – Public Street to Montgomery Street
- Downtown Providence – bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street and Friendship Street (from Dyer Street to Dorrance Street)
- Hope Street – Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard
- North Main Street – Thomas Street to Park Row
- Olneyville Square – Route 10 to Sydney Street and Delaine Street to Atwood Street to Magnolia Street
- South Main Street – James Street to Packet Street
- Point Street – From Eddy Street to East Franklin Street
- Thayer Street – Bowen Street to Waterman Street
- Wayland Square – East Angell Street/Angell Street to Gano Street and Wayland Avenue from Angell Street to Pitman Street
- Wickenden Street/Ives Street – Wickenden Street at Benefit Street to Ives Street at Preston Street
The mayor noted that while parking meters will not be enforced in these areas, parking time limits will be.
In his announcement, Elorza also noted that the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau will be hosting restaurant weeks from Aug. 16 through Sept. 12. Participation is free to restaurants, who may offer specials for breakfast lunch and dinner, as well as a chef’s choice selection, which was described as a potential “wild card” offering from a restaurant. Restaurants may register online for the program.
“The hospitality industry has suffered tremendous economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we begin to safely open back up, it is important to be innovative and collaborative,” said Kristen Adamo, PWCVB president and CEO. “We are working hand in hand with the mayor’s team to provide local businesses with as much support as we can.”
Restaurants and local businesses can also apply to use up to two legal parking spaces directly outside their establishment designated as dining or take-out spaces – allowing up to 15-minute parking for patrons. The application can be found online.
“The health and safety of our community members remains a top priority as we work to welcome our neighbors back to enjoy our unique cuisine and visit our small businesses,” said Elorza. “I hope that residents and visitors alike can find safe ways to enjoy their favorite locations and experience all that we, as a community, have to offer.”
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.