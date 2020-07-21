Providence fintech firm Marstone announces new partnership, hiring plans

PROVIDENCE – Financial technology company Marstone Inc. will integrate its platform with Apex Clearing of New York, with plans to double its workforce over the next years, according to a news release.

The partnership between the two digital wealth-management platforms is intended to help both companies expand their client and advisory services amid increased demand for remote wealth solutions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both companies will remain independent entities, but with a collaboration for services to investment-management firms, insurance companies, and other organizations and businesses with financial services.

Marstone also plans to double its staff – currently at 30 employees – across its Providence and New York offices to accommodate the increased demand and services under the partnership, according to a company spokesperson.

“In today’s uncertain times, it’s essential for the companies that clients trust with their financial access and health to be modern, digital-first and inclusive of clients with $500 or $50 million. Apex Clearing is known to be a leader in administering client assets in real time and is incredibly digitally friendly. These exacting capabilities driven by powerful APIs [application programming interfaces] combined with Marstone’s modern customer experience and approach will ensure future growth for us both,” Margaret J. Hartigan, co-founder and CEO of Marstone, said in a statement. “Our technology is a tool for digital transformation, and we’re excited to see where our current and future collaboration with Apex will lead.”

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.