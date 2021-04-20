Providence fintech firm partners with investment adviser in St. Louis

PROVIDENCE – Financial technology company Marstone Inc. is bringing its digital wealth platform to the $1.6 billion in assets managed by a St. Louis firm.

The new partnership between Marstone, which was founded in Rhode Island and now has offices in Providence and New York, and Detalus Advisors will give Marstone sub-advisory capacity to oversee the day-to-day management of Detalus’ digital accounts, the release stated.

Detalus has offered Marstone services as an option to its customers since 2020.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

