Providence home sale for $1.86M is second-highest East Side sale of 2021

PROVIDENCE – A residential home at 231 Arlington Ave. on the city’s East Side has sold for $1.86 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

According to statewide Multiple Listing Service data, this is the second-highest East Side sale of the year.

The Edwin O. and Martha E. Chase House is located on a corner lot in historic Freeman Plat. Built in 1920, the 6,419-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms.

According to property records, the sellers were Mario and Elizabeth Ramos. The buyer was not identified.

