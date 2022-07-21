Providence home sells for $1.38M in biggest-ever single-family sale on West Side

PROVIDENCE – In a record-breaking single-family home sale for the West Side of Providence, a building that was originally a carriage house was recently purchased for $1.38 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the deal.

The real estate firm cited information collected in the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service property sale database to show how the sale of the 159 Sutton St. home marked the highest sale of a single-family home ever recorded on Providence’s West Side. Residential Properties said the sale was also the 53rd single-family home sale throughout the entire city to exceed $1 million so far this year.

Located close to Broadway and Federal Hill, the 6,840-square-foot home was built in 1875 in the Second Empire style, since remodeled to now include two bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, in addition to a half-bathroom elsewhere in the home. The two-story home features a gallery space on the first level, according to Residential Properties, which called it “perfect for use as a creative enterprise, showroom or display area.” The first floor also contains a kitchenette and an area for a working studio, the real estate firm said.

The second level is more of a living area, Residential Properties said, describing it as a “large city apartment with every desirable amenity” included in the two-bedroom suites. There’s also a chef’s kitchen with a large island bar, wood cabinets, stone counters and stainless steel appliances, with exposed brick walls and beamed ceilings in the apartment.

- Advertisement -

The front of the brick building is distinguished from others by an oversized medallion window, which serves as the focal point for the living area, the real estate firm said.

The property was sold by Charles Erway and Jori Ketten to Valerie Sonnenthal, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record made available online by the city.

The building was originally part of the historic Victorian mansion at 299 Broadway known as Barnaby’s Castle, which was owned by Jerothmul Bowers Barnaby, a prominent 19th-century businessman, failed gubernatorial and congressional candidate, and owner of J.B. Barnaby & Co., once one of the largest stores in Rhode Island.

The 159 Sutton St. home and the 3,290-square-foot lot it is built on were most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal 2022 as being worth $863,400, according to city records.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.