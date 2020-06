Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

When Jack Martin first walked into the Providence Public Library in 2014, he felt like someone had pressed the pause button on the building for about 35 years. The library’s layout was outdated, with spaces sliced into small, individual rooms and narrow hallways filled with drab drop ceilings and fluorescent lights. “It was miserable,” he…