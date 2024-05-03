Providence man sentenced in grandparent scheme

Nomination deadline is May 1st. Application deadline is May 8th.

PROVIDENCE – A city man has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for his “key role” in a grandparent scheme that financially victimized more than a dozen senior citizens in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Friday.

Vidal Roquez, 39, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud

to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Dec. 13,

was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy to one year and one day in prison, with three years of supervised release and 60 hours of community service. He's also ordered to pay $130,300 in restitution to his victims.

Roquez admitted in court that he visited the homes of grandparent scam victims in both states to collect cash after the seniors were convinced by other members of the conspiracy that a relative, usually a grandchild or child, had been arrested and that the money was urgently needed for bail.

Some of the victims were told that a “gag order” was in place on their relative’s legal matter and that they were prohibited from sharing information with anyone else.

The investigation identified 13 seniors that were

victimized by Roquez. He was arrested after a failed attempt to defraud a senior in Little Compton.