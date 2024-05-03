Providence man sentenced in grandparent scheme

By
-
VIDAL ROQUEZ, 39, of Providence, has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for his “key role” in a grandparent scheme that financially victimized more than a dozen senior citizens in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Friday. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – A city man has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for his “key role” in a grandparent scheme that financially victimized more than a dozen senior citizens in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Friday. Vidal Roquez, 39, who pleaded guilty

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR