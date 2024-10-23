Providence Marathon to resume with new route, different operator and smaller scale

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Following a short-notice cancellation attributed to Washington Bridge traffic impacts last year, the Providence Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K event will return to the Ocean State in May 2025. This year’s race, slated to take place on May 4, will host fewer runners than in previous years and will feature a new route

“It’s going to be much smaller than past years, because we’re mostly [running] on the bike paths,” Rancourt said. “We’re limiting it to 2,500 people this year to make sure everything is OK," and to focus on safety.

“It’s almost like a brand new course because of the new start and finish,” Rancourt said.

PROVIDENCE – Following a short-notice cancellation attributed to Washington Bridge traffic impacts last year, the Providence Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K event will return to the Ocean State in May 2025. This year's race, slated to take place on May 4, will host fewer runners than in previous years and will feature a new route that avoids some of the areas most heavily impacted by the westbound Washington Bridge closure, said Susan Rancourt, co-owner at race operator Rhode Races & Events. The upcoming event also presents a change in operators: From 2019 until last year's cancellation, Ventures Endurance Events LLC, a subsidiary of Gannett Co. Inc., oversaw the marathon. But Rhode Races isn't a stranger to the Providence Marathon, having organized the race prior to 2019. Rhode Races will accommodate up to 2,500 runners in the event, Rancourt said. By contrast, 2023 event presenter The Providence Journal, which is owned by Gannett, said that the race drew nearly 6,000 runners in its most recent iteration. Rhode Race made the decision to downsize out of caution over the event's updated route, Rancourt said. In previous years, the race would start downtown Providence and cross through highly-trafficked areas such as Gano Street. To accommodate Washington Bridge-related complications, the 2024 marathon will start and end at Bold Point Park in East Providence, and will largely take place on bike paths, Rancourt said. After starting the race, runners will cross the Washington Bridge via the eastbound span's George Redman Linear Park cycling and pedestrian segment before heading north on Blackstone Boulevard. On their return trip, runners will cross the Henderson Bridge, also via bike path.The main marathon race, which serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, will kick off at 7:30 a.m. A half-marathon event starts at 8 a.m., while the 5K race starts at 8:15 a.m.

Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley, said in a statement that the mayor " is happy to see this event return to the city in a safe way that takes into consideration current traffic patterns and is excited to welcome runners from across the country at this race in Providence."

In selecting this year's event coordinator, Providence officials "welcomed applications from previous organizers who have hosted a successful road race in the city for this annual event," Estrella said, ultimately receiving two applications to run the 2024 event and selecting Rhode Races.

The city allows one marathon per year "given the impact that these large scale events have on city services and the neighborhoods they are hosted in," Estrella added.

Last spring, Venture canceled the marathon a week before it was set to take place, citing "unforeseen challenges" such as the Washington Bridge's partial closure. On Venture's Providence Marathon website, a message currently states, "Despite our best efforts working with local leaders, we were unable to secure a permit to participate next year due to unforeseen safety challenges including traffic concerns." Venture last year allowed runners to defer their registration to 2025. For those who took this option, the message, which did not include a timestamp, promised an automatic refund on registration fees within 10-14 business days. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.