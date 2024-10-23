Providence Marathon to resume with new route, different operator and smaller scale

TOPICS
Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley, said in a statement that the mayor " is happy to see this event return to the city in a safe way that takes into consideration current traffic patterns and is excited to welcome runners from across the country at this race in Providence."
In selecting this year's event coordinator, Providence officials "welcomed applications from previous organizers who have hosted a successful road race in the city for this annual event," Estrella said, ultimately receiving two applications to run the 2024 event and selecting Rhode Races.
The city allows one marathon per year "given the impact that these large scale events have on city services and the neighborhoods they are hosted in," Estrella added.Last spring, Venture canceled the marathon a week before it was set to take place, citing "unforeseen challenges" such as the Washington Bridge's partial closure. On Venture's Providence Marathon website, a message currently states, "Despite our best efforts working with local leaders, we were unable to secure a permit to participate next year due to unforeseen safety challenges including traffic concerns." Venture last year allowed runners to defer their registration to 2025. For those who took this option, the message, which did not include a timestamp, promised an automatic refund on registration fees within 10-14 business days. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.