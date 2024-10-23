Providence Marathon to resume with new route, different operator and smaller scale

By
-
THE PROVIDENCE MARATHON, Half-Marathon and 5K racing event will return to the Ocean State on May 4 after an abrupt cancellation last year, which had been prompted at least partially by the Westbound Washington Bridge closure. Former event operator Rhode Races & Events will return to organize the marathon after a five-year hiatus, during which time Gannett-owned Ventures Endurance LLC ran the event. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE MARATHON

PROVIDENCE – Following a short-notice cancellation attributed to Washington Bridge traffic impacts last year, the Providence Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K event will return to the Ocean State in May 2025. This year’s race, slated to take place on May 4, will host fewer runners than in previous years and will feature a new route

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Check-In: A Conversation with Shannon Champagne and Jessica Marfeo, RN

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display