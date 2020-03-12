Providence mayor declares state of emergency, cancels city events

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Thursday declared a state of emergency in the city amid growing concern over the spread of COVID-19, revoking entertainment licenses and restricting the size of gatherings for other license-holders.

The declaration comes with limits on existing and new events, including cancellation of all scheduled City Hall events and nonessential public meetings over the next two weeks. Canceled events, including those for St. Joseph’s and St. Patrick’s days, will be rescheduled.

Additionally, the city has stopped issuing permits and licenses, including entertainment licenses, for new events, and will revoke any entertainment licenses that have already been issued. The city estimated that 77 licenses will be temporarily suspended a result. Other license-holders are restricted from hosting or gathering at events of more than 100 people.

Nightclubs can continue to operate under other licenses they have with the city, such as food and drink, but cannot offer entertainment for the next two weeks.

Essential public meetings will be held as scheduled with public health guidelines and social-distancing policies in place.The city is working with the R.I. Office of the Attorney General to determine which meetings are still considered essential, according to the mayor’s office.

“The health and safety of our residents, businesses and visitors is our absolute top priority and we need to contain this virus in any way we can,” Elorza said in a statement. “We are asking all of our residents and visitors to work together to think about our neighbors and community members who would be most affected if this virus were to spread and to take proper precautions to protect all of us.”

While total cases of the new coronavirus in the state remained at five on Thursday, the number of pending tests jumped to 29 by late afternoon, up from eight the previous day, R.I. Department of Health reported. About 275 people are in self-quarantine, and 126 have tested negative for the virus. Tests are being analyzed at the state’s health laboratory in Providence.

In response to the city’s announcement, the Providence Performing Arts Center has canceled performances of Blue Man Group scheduled for March 20-22 and will issue full refunds, according to a statement. The status of performances scheduled for the venue after March 26 remains pending, the release stated.

The decision comes as a result of recommendations from the city’s Emergency Advisory Board, which has been in “constant communication” with state and federal officials over the pandemic, according to the mayor’s office.

Unlike Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s emergency declaration, which makes the state eligible for federal relief funding, the city’s announcement primarily affects its ability to limit licenses and nonessential public meetings. Asked how the city plans to enforce the 100-person event cap, the mayor’s office said there are no concrete penalties but it is working with community partners and businesses to make them aware of the new recommendations.

Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement, “In light of the current public health concerns regarding COVID-19, city, state and federal officials have an obligation to make the health and safety of people the top priority and to take proportional measures to contain the spread of this virus, which poses even greater risks to our community and businesses should the situation deteriorate.”

Residents are encouraged to avoid direct contact through handshakes and hugs, as well as large gatherings of people, and to follow best hygiene practices.

For more information on the new coronavirus and best practices, city residents can contact the mayor’s center for city services by calling 311, visiting PVD311.com or downloading the PVD311 mobile app.

