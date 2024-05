Nomination deadline is May 1st. Application deadline is May 8th.

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Monday announced Edwin “Ted” Carr will serve as the city’s new director of economic development, replacing the role formerly held by Cassandra Thomas, who resigned on March 15.

According to Smiley's office, Carr has more than 25 years’ experience in international trade, public policy and business development, most recently as an independent consultant and senior vice president for Energyzt Development Partners, a global advisory firm. He has also served as the executive director of the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment and as chief of staff for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

Carr will lead initiatives to “drive economic growth across all sectors,” according to Smiley, who in a Monday statement vowed "

to continue to build upon the team that will help make Providence the best-run city in the nation" and calling Carr “the ideal leader to guide the future of Providence’s economic growth."

Carr said he hoped to help “leverage...collective resources and expertise to ensure Providence thrives as a hub for industry and prosperity for decades to come.”

“Providence is ready for investment and growth," he said. "And together we will strengthen opportunities for our local businesses and all who call Providence home."

Smiley also hired Erik Scalavino to serve as director of communications. A former staff writer for the New England Patriots and senior public relations officer for Lifespan Corp., he was most recently a freelance writer, editor and crisis communications consultant.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to help communicate the key initiatives and investments the city is making to continue to elevate our local quality of life,” said Scalavino.

In his third appointment announced Monday, Smiley’s tapped Wedley Thelemaque as the director of the city’s First Source program, which connects Providence residents who are out of work or under-employed to career opportunities, according to Smiley’s office.

Thelemaque previously served in community outreach for Providence's Housing and Human Services Department.

