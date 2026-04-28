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PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley formally launched his reelection campaign on Monday, highlighting what he described as progress on public safety, city finances, housing and school readiness during his first term. Smiley kicked off his campaign at Roger Williams Park, one of dozens of city parks he noted was renovated during his administration, and

Brett P. Smiley

PROVIDENCE – Mayorformally launched his reelection campaign on Monday, highlighting what he described as progress on public safety, city finances, housing and school readiness during his first term.

Smiley kicked off his campaign at Roger Williams Park, one of dozens of city parks he noted was renovated during his administration, and told supporters he plans to continue focusing on “the basics” if reelected.

“Four years ago, we made a commitment that we would get back to the basics – strengthening our public safety, securing our city’s finances, and improving our city services to better serve our residents,” Smiley said. “We have come a long way over the past four years … but there is still more work to do and serious challenges ahead.”

The mayor did not announce any major new policy proposals during Monday's launch, instead focusing on his governing record and positioning himself as an experienced manager prepared to navigate financial and political challenges facing the city.

In his campaign launch, Smiley pointed to a decline in violent crime and homicides, citing investments in community policing, mental health and substance-use response programs, and enforcement efforts targeting illegal ATV use.

He also highlighted executive orders signed during his first term limiting cooperation between Providence police and federal immigration authorities.

“Of course keeping Providence safe also means protecting our neighbors from ICE,” Smiley said. “There is no responsibility I take more seriously than the safety of this community.”

Smiley framed his first term as one of fiscal stabilization, noting Providence has adopted four balanced budgets during his administration and secured new payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, agreements from tax-exempt institutions.

He also said the city has met its full pension obligation annually and improved its bond rating.

Housing is expected to be a central issue in the race. Smiley said his administration has supported the construction of more than 2,000 housing units and updated zoning rules to encourage development.

“The solution to our housing crisis is not new restrictions and mandates from City Hall,” Smiley said. “It is new construction and investments from City Hall.”

Smiley also emphasized plans to regain local control of Providence Public Schools, saying the city has prepared for the eventual transition through school construction investments and expanded access to prekindergarten.

Smiley enters the race facing an increasingly competitive primary against state Rep. David Morales. So far, no Republicans have declared their candidacy.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.