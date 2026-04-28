Providence mayor launches reelection bid

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BRETT P. Smiley formally launched his reelection campaign for mayor of Providence on Monday. / MATTHEW McNULTY / PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley formally launched his reelection campaign on Monday, highlighting what he described as progress on public safety, city finances, housing and school readiness during his first term. Smiley kicked off his campaign at Roger Williams Park, one of dozens of city parks he noted was renovated during his administration, and

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