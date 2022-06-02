Providence mayor tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing “mild symptoms,” the city announced Thursday.

Theresa M. Agonia, the mayor’s chief of external affairs, said in a news release that Elorza took an at-home test and received the positive results. He has scheduled a more-accurate polymerase chain reaction – or PCR – test later Thursday to confirm the results.

The mayor has canceled all of his in-person meetings and events and will work remotely over the next couple of days, Agonia said.