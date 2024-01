Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – The cost of renting an apartment in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area, which includes all Rhode Island counties and Bristol County, Mass., has gotten more expensive. The Providence metro median rent rose by 21.55% year over year in December to $2,752, the highest percentage increase among the 50 metro areas analyzed by rent.com. The

The Providence metro median rent rose by 21.55% year over year in December to $2,752, the highest percentage increase among the 50 metro areas analyzed by rent.com. The Columbus, Ohio metro was second with an 11.56% year-over-year increase to $1,747.

Researchers at the Atlanta-based apartment search engine

analyzed rental property prices in December 2023, the last full month of data from its available inventory, to identify median rent prices at the national, state and metro levels. The analysis combined inventory and bedroom types into one simple median that covers all available rental units at the time.

The 50 metropolitan areas that were analyzed were determined by U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for 2021.

The population figure used for the Providence metro was nearly 1.68 million, according to the report.

The national median price for an apartment in December was $1,964, 40% lower than the median price in the Providence metro, according to rent.com.

Of the 50 metropolitan areas studied, only eight had a higher median rent in December than the Providence metro: New York, N.Y., at $4,163; San Jose, Calif., at $3,795; Boston at $3,696; San Francisco at $3,631; Los Angeles at $3,515; San Diego at $3,270; Miami at $2,915; and Seattle at $2,903.

Salt Lake City saw the highest percentage drop among the 50 metro areas studied, according to the report. The metro’s median rent fell by 20.75% to $1,788 year over year, followed by Austin, Texas; Raleigh, N.C.; Las Vegas; and Houston.