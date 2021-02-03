Providence metro unemployment rate ticks up to 7.6% in Dec.

PROVIDENCE – The nonseasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick-Fall River metropolitan area was 7.6% in December, a rise from 6.8% in November and 3.2% one year prior, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

The national unemployment rate in December was 6.5%.

The number of unemployed individuals in the Providence metro area totaled 51,478, a rise from 45,772 in November. The labor force in the metro area remained roughly level month to month but declined by 21,527 year over year. Nonfarm payrolls in the area totaled 559,500 in December, a 7.9% decline year over year and a 1.3% decline month to month.

Other local metro area unemployment rates in the report:

Norwich-New London, Conn.-Westerly metro: The unemployment rate in the metro area was 8.5% in December, a decline from 8.7% in November, and a rise from 3.2% one year prior.

New Bedford metro: The unemployment rate in the metro area was 8.4% in December, a rise from 7% in November and 3.8% one year prior.

