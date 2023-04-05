Providence metro unemployment rises in February

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 4.2% in February, an increase from 3.6% one month prior but still down from 4.4% in February 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in February was 3.9%, down from 4.1% a year earlier. The BLS said Wednesday that unemployment rates were lower in February than a year earlier in 228 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, higher in 131 areas and unchanged in 30.

There were 23,761 individuals unemployed in the Providence metro area in February, down from 29,457 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 700,819, a decline from 31,268 one year prior.

Other local markets:

In the New Bedford metro area in February, the unemployment rate was 6.6%, an increase from 6.2% one month prior and a decline from 6.9% in February 2022.

The unemployment rate in the Norwich-New London, Conn.-Westerly metro area was 4.5% in February, an increase from 4.1% one month prior and a decline from 5,4% in February 2022.