PROVIDENCE – Promising fun for all ages, the 2nd annual New Year's Eve celebration co-hosted by the Providence Tourism Council is kicking off Tuesday at 195 Innovation District Park. The park will be lit up from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with vendors including The Guild, A Mano Pizza, The Burrito Bowl, Smackin' Mac, Chicked Out

Providence New Year’s Eve festivities returning to ring in 2025

The park will be lit up from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with vendors including The Guild, A Mano Pizza, The Burrito Bowl, Smackin' Mac, Chicked Out Nuggz, Clyde's Cupcakes & Desserts, Ja Patty and Little B's BBQ.

There will also be an “After Dark” playground, with performers from Providence-based Circus Dynamics, a disco welcome tent with dancers from Fluxion Entertainment, salsa dances from Cultura Dance Arts, and impromptu poetry from the PVD Poetry collective.

Local musicians Sidy Maiga and the Providence Drum Troupe will be performing.

WaterFire Providence will begin lighting braziers surrounding the pedestrian bridge at

6 p.m.

Rounding out the schedule is the

Providence Tourism Council's "Illuminate PVD" fireworks show beginning promptly at 8:30 p.m.

The gathering "not only celebrates our vibrant artistic community but also showcases Providence as a fun, family-friendly city that welcomes everyone, all while kicking off the new year in our creative capital," said Alexis Gorriarán, chair and commissioner of the Providence Tourism Council.

The official event ends at 9 p.m. but coordinators are encouraging attendees to patronize city establishments afterwards.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley said the administration is once again excited to host "a free, family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration."

"Bring your loved ones downtown to welcome the new year with an unforgettable evening and spectacular fireworks display," he said.

CEO and founder Barnaby Evans said the organization is centered around "bringing people together and revitalizing our city and community through shared experiences." "Together, we will gather around the braziers to honor the community that has sustained and defined WaterFire for three decades," he said.