Providence-Newport ferry season kicks off

PROVIDENCE – The Providence-Newport ferry season has begun, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced Friday.

In its sixth season of service, the ferry will operate four daily round trips seven days a week, with weekend stops in Bristol, the department said. Service will continue through Columbus Day weekend. Weekend service to Bristol will continue through Labor Day weekend and the department will run special ferry service for those attending the Bristol Fourth of July parade.

Ticket costs remain level this year at $11 for one-way tickets for adults and $5.50 for children, seniors and those with disabilities.

The ferry will operate at full capacity this year. Currently, passengers will be required to wear face masks in indoor spaces of the ferry, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the R.I. Department of Health.

- Advertisement -

Seastreak has returned as the operator of the service this year.

“The return of the Providence-Newport Ferry is another signpost on the path to restoring our economy and our way of life as the pandemic eases,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement Friday. “I urge everyone to take advantage of this great resource to enjoy Narragansett Bay and everything that Newport, Providence and Bristol have to offer this summer.”