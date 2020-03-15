Providence nightclub, bakery shut down for violating new gathering, entertainment restrictions

PROVIDENCE – A strip club and a bakery with a nightlife scene have been shut down for violating newly issued restrictions on live entertainment and the number of people allowed to gather, the city announced on Sunday.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare issued temporary notices of closure to Wonderland RI, an Allens Avenue strip club, and Parkview Bakery Cafe, a Broad Street breakfast spot with music and dancing at night. The notices come after Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Thursday declared a state of emergency, revoking all entertainment licenses for city businesses and imposing a 100-person limit on events and gatherings amid growing concern over COVID-19.

Parkview Bakery Cafe violated both the entertainment revocation and the person limit, while Wonderland violated only the entertainment license, according to the mayor’s office.

As of Sunday night, Wonderland posted an announcement on its website about the closure, although the notice explained the reason as concern about the new coronavirus and did not mention the violation. Parkview Bakery had not updated its Facebook page to reflect the closure as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Michael Loqui, general manager for Wonderland, said the business was not aware it was violating the city’s license restrictions. Parkview could not be reached for comment.

The forced closures remain in effect until further notice, the release stated. The city will continue to enforce its restrictions through Pare and its license team.

“We are working closely with our licensing-enforcement team to ensure that each and every establishment is aware of the restrictions, how it impacts them and how to monitor adherence,” said Pare. “We are at a critical moment in the development of this virus and we are working diligently to prioritize public health and safety at this time. We ask that every business join us in keeping our community healthy and safe.”

Over the weekend, Cranston and Newport joined Providence and other communities in the region that have declared a state of emergency to help stop the spread of the virus. The Preservation Society of Newport County also announced on Sunday that it is joining the statewide effort to limit large gatherings by closing the Newport Mansions to visitors for two weeks, beginning on Monday.