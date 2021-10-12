Providence opens bids for $1.6M in youth nonviolence programs

PROVIDENCE – The city of Providence is extending its efforts to tackle and proactively deter crime to its young adult residents.

In two separate, recently published requests for proposals, the city outlined plans for nonviolence training and mentorship programs aimed at deterring violence among young adults and helping propel them to success in their academic and professional lives. The $1.6 million in funding for the two programs combined comes from a share of the city’s federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The City Council in July approved a spending plan for $42 million of its stimulus funds, including money for several youth and nonviolence programs, including $2.6 million in “anti-violence investments.” That money included the mentorship and nonviolence programs as well as $1.1 million for a year-round youth job training program, which was awarded to nine area organizations in late September.

The request for proposals for nonviolence training program seeks a nonprofit organization with experience in conflict de-escalation, mediation and reconciliation to lead a training program for young adults ages 15-24, according to the bid documents. The $500,000 contract extends through October 2023, or “until funds are depleted.”

The request for a mentoring program, meanwhile, seeks a vendor to coordinate an application, review and distribution process for pass-through grants from the city to other nonprofits that offer youth mentoring programs. The $1.1 million, one-year contract would end Nov. 1, 2022.

Bids for the nonviolence training program are due Tuesday, while bids for the mentoring program are due Oct. 25.

A committee led by community and council members has been meeting regularly and seeking community input to decide how to spend the rest of the city’s ARPA funding.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.