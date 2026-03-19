Providence penthouse condo sells for $2.55M, setting downtown record

PROVIDENCE – A penthouse condominium at The Residences Providence tower recently sold for $2.55 million, setting a record for the highest residential condominium sale recorded in the city’s downtown market, according to Trusthill Real Estate.

The unit, identified as Unit 3102 at 1 West Exchange St., is one of four penthouses at the residential tower, which opened in 2007.

The unit contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The condo is located on the 31st floor of the building, according to public real estate listings.

The penthouse features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and terraces on both the east and west sides of the residence. The unit offers panoramic views of downtown Providence, the East Side and Narragansett Bay, according to Trusthill Real Estate.

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The building, attached to the Omni Providence Hotel, includes amenities such as concierge services, secure parking, and access to hotel services and nearby retail and entertainment venues.

Information on the most recent assessed value of the property as determined by Providence assessors was not immediately available online through the city’s property tax evaluation database. However, Trusthill Real Estate said the property was most recently assessed at $2.74 million.

Gianna Quillen, Deborah Parente and Peter Almonte of Trusthill Real Estate represented the seller in this transaction and procured the buyer in the deal, according to the firm.

According to a condominium unit deed, the property was sold by PRI XIX LP, a Delaware limited partnership headed by sole member and manager James A. Procaccianti, CEO and president of Procaccanti Cos., a national real estate investing and management company based in Cranston. The property was sold to Warren Joseph Alexander.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.