Providence peregrines have returned to ‘Superman’ building

PROVIDENCE – A needed boost in a terrible week: the Audubon Society of Rhode Island announced that the peregrine falcons have returned to their nesting box atop the Industrial Trust Building downtown.

The peregrines have nested on the so-called “Superman” building for years, and this mated pair are the same un-banded birds that were there last year.

The camera that provides a live stream of their activities is back on.

Look for signs of eggs soon.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.