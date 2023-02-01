Providence Preservation Society director Runyon to step down

PROVIDENCE – When Brent Runyon moved to Rhode Island in 2013 to take the role of Providence Preservation Society’s executive director, he was at the time both excited for the new career opportunity and saw vibrancy of the city’s efforts to preserve its physical history.

Now, he’s going to pass the reins onto a new person to continue the nonprofit’s mission to maintain and sustain the city’s past into the future. Runyon announced late Tuesday during the society’s annual meeting that he will be leaving the society as its executive director later this year.

Runyon told Providence Business News in an email Wednesday that he reflected over what the society accomplished during his tenure as executive director, and where it is today. He felt “the timing was right to usher in new leadership,” Runyon said.

“When I took on the position, I didn’t consider how long or what shape we’d evolve into, I just focused on the work,” Runyon said. “And some [nine] years later, we’ve found stronger financial stability, have roots in a wider and more diverse community, increased our advocacy impact, and introduced timely new programming. Given all of this, I truly believe this is a good time for leadership transition.”

Among the accomplishments Runyon noted the society had under his direction was the organization raised $1.8 million for its capital campaign, including $450,000 for its endowment. The society, Runyon said, also updated the 1769 Old Brick School House – which the society has occupied since 1960. The building will be fully code compliant by May.

The society also under Runyon’s leadership created Building Works. The initiative, he said, aims to upskill people already working in building trades to create a network of rehabbers.

Also, and most significantly, the society advocated for the city to preserve the Industrial Trust Co. Building, also known as the “Superman” building. Back in April, the city’s most prominent skyscraper – which has been regularly on the society’s annual most endangered buildings lists – state officials and building owner High Rock Development LLC announced a $220 million project supported by $41 million in state and city financing that will revive the former office tower into apartments, office, retail and event space. The City Council subsequently approved a $29 million tax treaty for the redevelopment project.

“We’ve done so much together in this near decade. Significant community impact is never easy – but with your engagement as a thoughtful preservation community, we’ve been steadfast,” Runyon said in his letter.

Society board President Warren Jagger said in his respective community letter that Runyon came to the organization at a time when the society was looking to find greater financial stability and to deepen the society’s focus in advocacy as well as its constituent relations.

“He not only led us through this by building trust with our many constituents, he paved the way for where we are today – financially stronger with major advocacy successes and a wider impact,” Jagger said.

Jagger also said the society formed a search committee, chaired by past board president Lucie Searle and current board member Katherine Pomplun, to find a new executive director. The search will begin in the coming weeks, Jagger said. Runyon will still lead the organization as executive director until his successor is named.

He says he is sure to remain in the historic preservation realm "in some way," perhaps consulting or in other ways. He expects to explore numerous options during the society's directorial search process, and does plan to stay local.

“Providence is my home. I’m invested here. I cherish the relationships I’ve built here so I’m not going anywhere,” Runyon said.

