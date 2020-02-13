Providence Public Library schedules grand reopening

PROVIDENCE – After 18 months of construction, the Providence Public Library is preparing to show off its completed facility.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 30. Its 2020 Exhibition and Program Series will open the following day.

An open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 4.

The $25 million renovation managed by BOND through its Providence offices began in 2018. The extensive project renovates the 1950s addition to the original, historical building, which dates to the early 1900s.

The project architect, designLab, was also responsible for the renovation of the original library building.

