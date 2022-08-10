Providence Public Schools recognized for sustainable electronics efforts

PROVIDENCE – The Information Technology Department of the Providence Public Schools recently received a 2022 Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool Purchaser Award for its leadership in sustainable electronics.

The awards, managed by the nonprofit Global Electronics Council, are given to organizations that “efficiently address the lifecycle impacts of electronics that the district purchases,” including computers, cellphones, copiers and televisions, the school district said in a statement.

The EPEAT eco-label provides guidance on purchasing contracts from vendors that meet the nonprofit’s sustainability requirements. As a result of following these guidelines, the district says its chosen electronics have greater energy efficiency, longevity, recyclability and reduced toxicity.

“The district is being strategic with our purchases because we know that it is up to each of us to help preserve the planet and all the wonderful natural resources it offers,” R.I. Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said. “We will continue to seek ways to reduce our carbon footprint while supporting excellence in learning across Providence.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.