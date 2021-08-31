Providence rent prices rise 11% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – The median monthly rent price in the city increased 2.4% in September, marking an 11% rise year over year, ApartmentList.com said on Tuesday.

Nationally, rents rose 2.1% from August to September and 12.4% year over year.

The median price of a two-bedroom apartment in Providence was $1,232 per month and a one-bedroom was $906 in September.

The report noted that “Providence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country,” noting that rents for two-bedroom apartments were lower than those in Minneapolis, Phoenix, Atlanta and Dallas.

Providence rent prices had declined 0.7% year over year in September 2020.

Statewide, rents rose 15.5% year over year in September.

Overall, the median price of a rental in Rhode Island was $1,382 for the month. The median one-bedroom rental was $1,092 per month and a two-bedroom was $1,466 per month in September.

The full national report may be found online.