Providence Restaurant Weeks promotes ‘Stay Local. Eat Well.” Program to include dine-in, take-out and delivery

PROVIDENCE – Restaurant Week has become Restaurant Weeks in 2020, with a new message that encourages Rhode Islanders to patronize their favorite restaurants, either with dine-in service, takeout or delivery.

The promotion, which runs from Aug. 16 to Sept. 12, also does away with the fixed price menus, instead allowing restaurateurs to offer specials or a “chef’s choice.”

New quarantine restrictions imposed on people from surrounding states visiting Rhode Island have prompted the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to focus the advertising on the Ocean State audience. That fits the theme for 2020 – Stay Local. Eat Well.

The food and dining culture of Rhode Island traditionally attracts out-of-staters to Restaurant Week, but this year is going to be different.

“At a time like this, you have to pivot your strategy,” said Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The month-long event will allow select restaurants to offer prepared meals for two that can be heated and served at home, and delivered anywhere in Rhode Island (except Block Island) by WhatsGood — a Warwick-based home-delivery service. The meals must be ordered in advance. For information on this, visit SourceWhatsGood.com.

Restaurants participating in Restaurant Weeks will offer in-service dining or takeout. The event will also feature special packages at participating hotels. Although it carries the Providence name, the program also features restaurants across the state.

For more information visit www.ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com.

