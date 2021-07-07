Providence Restaurant Weeks to kick off July 11

PROVIDENCE – Providence Restaurant Weeks is returning this summer, starting July 11, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau said Wednesday.

So far, 40 restaurants have announced their participation in the two-week event, which will see restaurants featuring special offers for lunch, dinner or other limited-time deals. The deals will run through July 24.

While most restaurants in the program are located in Providence, participants span 10 municipalities, including Cranston and Warwick. A full list of participating restaurants may be found online. The PWCVB noted that more restaurants are expected to be added in the coming days.

“Providence Restaurant Weeks is always an exciting time of year because it showcases dozens of nationally recognized restaurants throughout the state while making their best dishes extremely accessible,” said Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the PWCVB. “As leisure travel continues to pick up momentum and locals continue to support small businesses, this is the perfect opportunity for everyone to get a taste of the region’s world-class dining scene.”

This summer’s restaurant weeks are presented by the PWCVB and sponsored by Navigant Credit Union.