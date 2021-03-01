Providence, RIC team up on mental health training for those in workforce development

PROVIDENCE – A new partnership between the city’s Office of Economic Opportunity and the Institute for Education in Healthcare at Rhode Island College is designed to help those in workforce development better identify and support clients who are dealing with behavioral health problems or substance abuse.

Free eight-hour training classes are being offered virtually for those in workforce development who are interested in helping job seekers overcome such issues.

Paid for with a $145,000 grant from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, the collaboration is a part of the PVD HealthWorks initiative, which is a partnership with Real Jobs Rhode Island.

“Community health and well-being are incredibly vulnerable right now and we know that now, more than ever, we need to invest in programs that respond to these diseases of despair,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. “By strengthening the competencies of workforce development professionals, this innovative initiative directly invests in our people and creates pathways to good jobs for our residents while breaking down barriers to care for individuals in need.”

Established about four years ago, PVD HealthWorks works to create pipelines for training a diverse group of potential employees for jobs in health care and social assistance.

The new training focuses on improving interpersonal skills and education about available resources for substance abuse and other mental health issues.

Registration is ongoing for sessions that begin in early spring. More details are available at providenceri.gov/economic/recovery-opportunity-grant.

