Providence Rink at Biltmore Park named 6th-best in nation by USA Today readers

THE OUTDOOR skating rink at Biltmore Park at 2 Kennedy Plaza in Providence is the sixth-best in the nation, according to USA Today's 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards. / COURTESY CITY OF PROVIDENCE

PROVIDENCE – The outdoor skating rink at Biltmore Park at 2 Kennedy Plaza is the sixth-best skating rink in the nation, according to USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.  This year’s 10-best rinks were nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best in the country for providing superior ice skating experiences.

