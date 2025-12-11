Providence Rink at Biltmore Park named 6th-best in nation by USA Today readers

Start your New Year prepared for what lies ahead. Registration is Open!

PROVIDENCE – The outdoor skating rink at Biltmore Park at 2 Kennedy Plaza is the sixth-best skating rink in the nation, according to USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. This year’s 10-best rinks were nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best in the country for providing superior ice skating experiences.

This year’s 10-best rinks were nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best in the country for providing superior ice skating experiences. The list includes nostalgic outdoor rinks and venues that have seen Olympians perform.

Built in 1988, the Providence rink underwent a $2.5 million restoration in December 2024 to improve its infrastructure and sustainability, including a new cold floor, a state-of-the-art chiller system and clear dasher boards.

The rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from November through mid-January.

It attracts more than 40,000 visitors each season from all over the city and beyond.

In earning its sixth-best distinction, USA Today notes the Providence rink’s features such as open skate times, skating lessons for all levels and an ice bumper-car section.

The Providence rink was the only New England rink to reach the top 10.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit is the best in the nation, according to USA Today readers.