Providence rolls out new standardized trash and recycling collection carts

PROVIDENCE – The city is set to roll out new standardized trash and recycling collection carts aimed at improving curbside recycling and reducing landfill waste.

Part of a broader strategy to boost recycling rates and promote sustainable waste management practices, the new carts are being funded by a $7.4 million investment from organizations that include Closed Loop Partners, the American Beverage Association and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

According to a city news release, Providence currently faces a contamination rate exceeding 47%, translating to more than 8,000 tons of recyclables being incorrectly discarded each year.

“This partnership represents a significant step in the city’s ongoing efforts to tackle recycling challenges,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. “By investing in new materials and enhancing community education, we aim to change behaviors and reinvigorate our recycling program.”

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Ron Gonen, founder and CEO of Closed Loop Partners, called the funding “crucial for developing sustainable cities and maintaining valuable materials in circulation.”

There will also be an education campaign to help residents better understand recycling practices.

Peg Sweeney, executive director of the Rhode Island Beverage Association, said protecting the environment by ensuring recyclables such as aluminum cans and plastic bottles are effectively repurposed rather than discarded.

“Then we can ensure they are remade as intended and don’t end up in waterways and green spaces, or wasted in landfills,” she said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.